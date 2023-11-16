Hilton installs cameras on stop sign arms to catch people who illegally pass buses

HILTON, N.Y. — Any driver who passes a stopped Hilton school bus will be fined starting on Wednesday.

The Hilton Central School District recently installed cameras on the stop sign arms of buses to take pictures of cars that illegally pass stopped buses.

The fine for a driver’s first violation is $250. Any violation after that could cost you up to $300. Other school districts in Monroe County are in the process of installing their own stop-arm cameras.