Hilton man arrested for possession of child pornography

A Hilton man is accused of having five digital devices loaded with thousands of images depicting child pornography.

Isolino Presutti, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report on March 2 that Presutti had child pornography on a desktop computer. Searchers of five different device yielded over 4,600 photos and two dozen videos. The feds say some of the images showed prepubescent minors and depictions of violence against children.

Presutti is facing up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.