Hilton man involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot released from prison

A local man serving time for his part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots has been released from prison.

Cody Mattice of Hilton is now in a residential re-entry program in Wildwood, Florida.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, he will be released in November of 2024.

He was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison in July of last year after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting and impeding a police officer.

He pepper-sprayed officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 siege on Capitol Hill.