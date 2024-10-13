Hilton soccer players aim to ‘kick out cancer’

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

HILTON, N.Y. – For more than three decades, members of the Hilton girls soccer program have marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They have done so by raising money for education, prevention, and research for the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester.

Saturday morning, that tradition continued as students and coaches walked the track before the Kick out Cancer game against Aquinas.

“In a sport program, this is where you get to make a difference and making a difference for breast cancer is huge as a priority,” said Pam Stadtmiller, coach of the JV girls soccer team. “For us, it’s a community service, but more importantly, we want to bring attention to the coalition of Rochester. They do great things here in the county for all of our survivors and their families.”

The coalitions helps provide support and services for those diagnosed with breast or gynelogic cancers.