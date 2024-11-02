Hindu Temple of Rochester hosts Diwali celebration

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A Diwali celebration was held Saturday at the Hindu Temple of Rochester in Pittsford.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, holds immense cultural and religious importance in Hinduism. It signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Families come together, exchange gifts and share meals. And temples showcase traditional dance and music that add to the festive spirit.

Saturday’s event in Pittsford also was to feature fireworks, starting at 7 p.m.