Hipocampo Children’s Books hosts panel to help people become self-published authors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hipocampo Children’s Books in Rochester hosted a children’s book festival on Saturday. The festival included a panel about how to become a self-published children’s book author or illustrator.

“I believe that everyone has a book in them and some people really want to get that book on the market,” said Jeanmarie N. Courtney, president of Kids Indie Writers and Illustrators. “And the traditional publishing houses don’t often have the interest in our books like we do. So this is an opportunity for writers and illustrators of children’s published books to join a group of very talented people that want to share their information but also want to have the opportunity to sell their books in the community.”

Attendees also got to chat one-on-one with authors and get signed books.