Historic 1850s building in Brockport is being torn down due to safety concerns

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — A historic building in Brockport is coming down. Demolition started on Monday on the Whiteside, Barnett, and Company Agricultural Works building, which dates back to about 1850.

This building on Clinton Street in Brockport is listed on the National Register for Historic Places. It’s made of Medina sandstone and is unique to the Monroe County and Rochester region but on Monday it’s being torn down.

Built around 1850, the building stands out now because of its rarity. But many like it once lined the Erie Canal in the village. Back then, a lot of this area was a commercial district. The building was first used to construct farming equipment known as reapers. Other uses included a lumberyard, a canning facility, and a garage. It has been empty for the last few decades.

Last week, the village board held an emergency meeting, saying high winds and rain put the building at risk of collapse. The board voted to tear it down. Residents like Franklin Barker say this was the right thing to do for everyone’s safety.

“Because the bridge is out, you get a lot more traffic here than normal and with the buildings. So close to the road, you know, if something did come down an uncontrolled manner, you know, someone could get hurt. So it’s good to see that they’re actually doing it in a controlled manner. So it just doesn’t collapse at some random time when someone’s driving by,” said Barker.

The property owner said he’s been working with the village for quite a few years on what to do, but now it’s gotten to the point where tearing it down is the best option because of safety concerns.

The village has said it plans on saving some of the parts of the building for future use, but neighbors in the area are still concerned for their safety, wondering if there’s asbestos or what they should be doing to keep themselves safe as the demolition occurs. They’re hoping to get answers soon.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.