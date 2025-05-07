Historic building in Penfield set to be renovated

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PENFIELD, N.Y. — A historic building in Penfield is set to be rehabbed into a public events space.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday for the Alpheus Clark House in Shadow Pines Park in Penfield. The $6 million project will retain the historic nature of the building while preparing it as a rental space for parties and community gatherings.

The project is expected to be complete by the fall of next year. You can find the Alpheus Clark House at the southeast corner of Shadow Pines Park near the intersection of Clark and Whalen roads.