Historic carousel at Ontario Beach Park opens for the season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The historic Dentzel Menagerie Carousel at Ontario Beach Park is open for the season starting on Friday.

Children and families can ride the carousel for free through Memorial Day. After that, the carousel is open on weekends through June 25, then seven days a week through Labor Day.

The carousel hours are from noon to 7 p.m. It costs $1 for a single ride or $10 for a punch card with 12 rides. You can also purchase a wristband for $5 for unlimited rides for one day.

This is the carousel’s 117th season at the park. Last year, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a $500,000 renovation project on the carousel that will add new fencing, guardrails, handrails, and improve handicap accessibility. Renovations are expected to begin in late 2023.

“The Dentzel Menagerie Carousel has brought joy to Monroe County families every year for more than a century,” Bello said. “It truly has stood the test of time and is a staple of the summer season.”

The carousel, installed at Ontario Beach Park in 1905, was created by the firm of G.A. Dentzel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.