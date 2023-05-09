Historic Pittsford takes look back at Oak Hill tournaments

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The PGA Championship is just a few days away.

Historic Pittsford is celebrating the tournament coming to town as well as Historic Preservation Month with a special presentation by Fred Beltz, historian at Oak Hill Country Club.

It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in the Spiegel Pittsford Community Center. The event is free, but registration is required. Register at www.historicpittsford.com.

The PGA Championship starts Sunday.