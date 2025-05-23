Historic Rochester Tichner and Jacobi building to receive funding for renovations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Community Preservation Corporation announced nearly $11 million in funding to renovate the historic Tichner and Jacobi building.

The building, located on the eastern bank of the Genesee River in downtown Rochester, will undergo a mixed-use project. This project will create 41 new rental units, two new commercial spaces, and surface-level parking.

Eight of the rental units will be affordable for households earning at or below 60% of the area median income.

Built in 1884, the Tichner and Jacobi building was originally used for their clothing manufacturing business, has been vacant for roughly a decade.

The total cost of this project will be about $16 million, as they expect committing permanent financing in the amount of $7.1 million at conversion.

