Historic tax rate drop in Rochester: Mayor outlines major decrease for homeowners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After city-wide property value increases, Rochester leaders say property owners will see a “historic” decrease in the tax rate.

For the third straight year, Mayor Malik Evans is proposing to keep the tax levy flat. According to the plan, the property tax rate will decrease by nearly 38% from around $18 per thousand dollars to around $11.

The mayor says this would be one of the largest tax rate decreases in the city’s history. “If we had not finalized this assessment, if we had paused this assessment, city homeowners would be faced with an increased tax rate. the math proved us right.”

The city’s 2024-2025 budget will be released on Friday.