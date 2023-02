ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in a hit-and-run on Saturday night around 7:30 on North Clinton Avenue.

Police found a 56-year-old man lying in the road. He is at Strong Hospital with critical injuries. Police are looking for the car that hit him and fled the scene. It’s described as a white four-door sedan with damage to the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.