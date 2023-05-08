Hoax school threat against Hilton CSD originated in Florida
HILTON, N.Y. News10NBC is learning more information about Friday’s hoax threat in Hilton.
The school superintendent confirms the threat originated in Florida. A Snapchat post threatening to shoot up a school was being shared among Hilton students and families. It was also shared in New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Utah, Minnesota, Arkansas, and across the nation.
The superintendent says a student in Florida’s Broward County public school has been charged with multiple felonies after she sent the threat using another student’s name and computer access. No credible threat was found.