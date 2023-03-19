Hochstein School hosts African drumming lessons for kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some lucky kids got to learn from an award-winning artist about African drumming.

Weekly classes in African drumming at the Baden Street Settlement are underway. Classes are taught by instructors from the Hochstein School.

Organizers of the classes say it’s a way for students to express themselves and build community through the arts.

“There’s a lot that you can do with call and response through instruments, through dancing together, that build a more community-based experience out of something you’re doing very personally,” says Executive Director of Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, David Pacific.

The free classes will be offered weekly on Saturday, all the way through May.