Hochstein School receives funding for assessment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Hochstein School was awarded a technical assistance grant from the Preservation League of New York State. The grant will fund a limited assessment by Bero Architects to determine the conditions of the historic building and provide essential insights into its care and maintenance. Hochstein is one of 19 grant recipients statewide and the only one in Monroe County to receive this funding.

During this grant cycle, 19 projects representing 13 counties across the state were selected by an independent panel of preservation professionals. A total of $66,576 was awarded.