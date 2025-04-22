Gov. Hochul aims to lower age requirement for corrections officers to 18 as New York prisons grapple with staffing crisis

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul is advocating for younger people to gain experience working in state prisons as part of ongoing state budget negotiations.

Hochul said she would like to see people as young as 18 gaining experience in this field.

Currently, the minimum age to become a corrections officer is 21. The New York State Department of Corrections is facing a staffing crisis after more than 2,000 guards were fired following an unauthorized prison guard strike in February and March.

