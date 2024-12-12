Hochul declares state of emergency for Genesee and Wyoming counties

ALBANY, N.Y. — As we track localized whiteout conditions and strong winds across the region on Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for Genesee and Wyoming counties.

In addition, the Department of Transportation has issued a tandem and empty trailer ban for these areas of the Thruway:

NY Route 5 from NY 179 to I-190 (Erie County)

US 219 from I-90 to I-86 (Erie and Cattaraugus counties)

NY Route 400 from I-90 to NY 16 (Erie County)

The governor’s office says state crews are ready to help counties deal with the snow. The DOT has over 3,500 supervisors and over 1,600 plow trucks ready to help, in addition to large loaders, snow blowers, tracked excavators, and traffic signal trucks.

Hochul has also declared a state of emergency for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties. You can see the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather team here.