Hochul faces Monday deadline on budget

ALBANY, N.Y. With a state budget deal remaining out of reach, Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers have until noon Monday to pass a temporary extension or risk delaying paychecks for tens of thousands of state workers.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli sent a letter to Hochul of the impending deadline, which would ensure the comptroller’s office has enough time to begin processing direct deposits for 83,000 employees.

Governor Hochul and legislative leaders have been unable to agree on a proposal so far.