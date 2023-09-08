Hochul may call a special session on asylum-seekers

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering a special legislative session in Albany to handle the influx of asylum-seekers.

This comes after Mayor Eric Adams said the overwhelming number of migrants “will destroy New York City” while calling for federal aid.

“They came here in search of work and a new future and they can become part of our economy and part of our communities,” Hochul said.

Last week, Hochul met with White House officials and insisted that speeding up work authorization for asylum-seekers, which usually takes 160 days, could be the solution to the current housing crisis.