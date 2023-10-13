Hochul: ‘Strong presence’ of security throughout New York

“Day of Jihad” was trending Thursday on X (formerly Twitter). That is Friday.

As a result, the state Homeland Security department put out a message to be alert.

Because of the war in the Middle East and because of the potential of threats on Friday, all of the major police agencies in Monroe County met Thursday to go over their security plans.

The concern is that the war and the actions since Saturday might trigger acts of violence around the world Friday.

The Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are working closely with the Jewish Federation, and the sheriff’s office directed its deputies to go to potential targets while they’re on duty.

Governor Kathy Hochul addressed security measures around the state.

“We fully activated our Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Counterterrorism. State Police have been fully activated. We have a strong presence throughout the state,” Hochul said during a joint media briefing with New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

She added: “And if we need them, we have the resources of the New York National Guard, and our joint task force, Empire Shield, ready to be activated.”

The governor said there is no intelligence showing any active threats in New York.