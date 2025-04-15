Hockey game to honor fallen officer originally from Webster

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Police team and the Cleveland Police team will play in a hockey game in memory of Officer Jamieson Ritter at Blue Cross Arena Wednesday.

Prior to the Amerks game against the Cleveland Monsters at 7p.m., the two teams will take the ice at 4 p.m. By purchasing a ticket here, people will be able to attend both games, with $2 from every ticket going to the Jamieson Ritter Foundation.

There is also an option to make an additional donation to the fund at the checkout screen.

Ritter, who was a Webster native, was an officer in Cleveland, Ohio who was shot and killed while responding to a call on July 4, 2024.

Delawnte Hardy, the man accused of killing Ritter, was declared “incompetent” to stand trial in September.

