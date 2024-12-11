Hole cut through ceiling at Nick Tahou’s during break-in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say someone cut a hole through the first-floor ceiling at Nick Tahou’s restaurant during an attempt to steal from the safe at the Rochester staple.

Officers got reports of the break-in around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and responded to the restaurant on West Main Street. Investigators determined that someone broke into the building’s second floor and cut a hole to get into the first floor’s office area.

RPD says the safe was broken into. At this point, officers don’t believe anything was stolen. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911.