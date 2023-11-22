Holiday events are back at the public market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Holidays at the Market is back for the 26th year on Sundays November 26, December 3 and December 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday December 14, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. It features dozens of holiday-focused vendors (fresh-cut trees and wreaths, decorations, specialty foods and beverage products, hand crafted items, seasonal treats, and more). There will be festive lights, music, shopping and gift items. Horse-drawn carriage rides are back from 9 a.m. -2 p.m., and of course, Santa!

There will be a special evening market on Thursday, December 14, 6 p.m. -9 p.m., in collaboration with the Market District Business Association and Specials at Market District restaurants and shops. The evening features shopping and entertainment throughout the Market District, Santa and carriage rides!