Holiday shopping countdown: Pittsford shoppers hunt for deals

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — With Christmas less than two weeks away, many shoppers are busy crossing names off their holiday lists. News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin visited Marshall’s in Pittsford to catch up with shoppers focused on finding deals while staying within a budget.

Anthony Lombardo shared his approach, saying, “Ahh man, it depends because of the kids. Everybody is different because when the ages go up, the budget goes up. So I try to limit it to about $100 a gift.”

Omar Maldonado and Lisandra Mercado echoed similar sentiments.

“It’s hard because sometimes you find something that’s nice and you want to get it for the person, but it’s beyond the budget,” they said. “And Marshalls and TJ Maxx sell all the good stuff, so it’s so hard.”

So, who is the hardest person to shop for? Anthony admitted, “My sister 100%. I had no idea what to get for her. Her husband had to help me.”

As for payment methods, preferences varied. Anthony prefers cash, stating, “I try to do cash. I don’t want to get myself into a situation later down the road.”

Meanwhile, another shopper said, “TJ Maxx card all the way, get my rewards.”

Shoppers also expressed mixed feelings about in-store versus online shopping. Anthony enjoys both, explaining, “I like getting out, the holiday experience, everybody shopping, the lights, it gets you in the mood. But yeah, when you want to stay home, yeah online.”

For those yet to finish their holiday shopping, there’s still time. If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, no need to stress. You still have time, but you don’t want to wait until the last minute because all the deals may be gone.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.