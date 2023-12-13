Holiday travel is here: Tips from local TSA agents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This holiday season is projected to be the busiest one ever for travelers across the nation.

TSA agents say it’s also a record-setting year here at home, for the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, too. To help get you to your gate quickly, the TSA has a refresher for folks flying out of town this winter.

The TSA says first-time fliers come out the most during the holiday season. And with this set to be the busiest holiday season ever, even seasoned fliers could use a refresher.

News10NBC asked TSA agents Wednesday what are the most common problems that hold up security. First and foremost: Liquids in your carry-on.

Keep in mind the 3-1-1 rule. They have to be 3.4 ounces or less. They have to fit into one quart-sized clear bag. And you can only bring one bag per person in the carry on. When in doubt, check it.

The second issue is specific to the holidays. Don’t bring your wrapped gifts in your carry on.

TSA agents say they will unwrap them. They say not to risk it. If you have to bring it through your carry on, put it in a box, or a bag with tissue paper.

And finally, get to the airport two hours early. Yes, even at our Rochester airport. With so many new fliers, and so many holiday gifts coming through, things are bound to take way more time than you’re used to.

Staff Wednesday said it eliminates stress to give yourself that time.

“Two hours early, two hours early, two hours early, just come two hours early and things will be so much easier for us and for you,” says TSA agent Craig Mader.

“We’re all just trying to do our job and trying to make the best for you to get through your plane quickly,” says TSA agent Abdi Amadi. “Listen to our instructions, and we’ll do our best to get you through fast.”

Some of the agents Hailie talked to did have one more quest: Don’t forget to pack your patience.

Traveling is a stressful time of year, and the agents said they’re trying their best to get folks along smoothly and safely to their destinations.

Coming early and packing carefully can help make that happen.