Holley High School student uses CPR to help save life of man having heart attack

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — A high school senior helped save the life of a man who had a heart attack while behind the wheel over the weekend at a shopping plaza in Brockport.

“Bread’s a big part of the morning so I was getting all the bread ready,” says 18-year-old Leigha Walker, who had just started her shift at Subway on Sunday when she heard a loud crash out front. “I had stuck the last tray of bread in, closed the door and a truck crashed into the pole outside, it was very loud,” she recalls.

Walker called 911 and then ran to help. The truck doors were locked and the man inside, Jack Brennan, was clearly in trouble.

“So, I run to the back [of the store] to grab our wooden rod that the keys are on and we smash the window open. One of the [people passing by] reached his arm in to unlock it,” Walker said.

Walker, the man who stopped to help, along with another Subway employee pulled Brennan out of his truck as he was having a heart attack.

“I was shaking so I kind of checked his pulse and he had a weak pulse but by then the first EMS truck had arrived and so, he grabbed his AED and I started chest compressions while he applied the AED pads,” Walker recalled.

Eventually, first responders took over and took Brennan to the hospital. Walker’s quick actions were crucial.

“She contributed to the saving of his life, without a doubt,” said Chris Martin of the Brockport Fire Department.

Walker is a senior at Holley High School, where she learned CPR.

“My soccer coach actually offers a class in school called sports safety and fitness where we learned first aid, CPR, sports medicine, and all that stuff,” she says.

The teenager, who has worked three jobs for the last few years trying to save enough money to buy her horse before she goes off to college this fall, never imagined a Sunday at work would mean saving a life.

“I went out to ride my horse last night and everybody’s like ‘oh, I saw you on Facebook’–I’m like yea, I’m not one to really want this attention on me, I like to lay low and just do the right thing,” Walker says.

In a twist of fate, it turns out that Walker and Brennan have been around each other before.

“He’s an ump for softball, I’m a catcher for softball so he’s standing right behind me at some of these games,” Walker said.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke joked, “Too bad the softball season is over because he owes you a few good calls.”

“He already gave me plenty, I’m sure,” Walker replied with a laugh.

After helping save Brennan’s life, Walker went right back to making sandwiches.

“[I] got in there, washed my hands all up, took a second to breathe and I’m like… the bread! Gotta get the bread,” she says.

Back to the business of serving customers, some of whom had waited at the drive-through the entire time.

“I put my headset back on and I’m like hi, Welcome to Subway, how are you doing today? And they’re like, I’ve been waiting for 20 minutes. They really weren’t that rude when I explained there was a medical emergency out front,” Walker says.

Walker has heard from a number of Brennan’s family members, who are all so grateful. They’re hoping that when he is recovered, they can all meet and thank her in person.

“There’s not many times when people start CPR and it’s a really good outcome, it’s just one of those amazing stories,” Martin said.

The Holley School Board plans to recognize Leigha Walker for the life-saving event on Monday at 6 p.m. at the monthly board meeting which is held at Holley Elementary School.