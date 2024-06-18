Holley teen Leigha Walker honored by school board for life-saving CPR on car crash victim

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

HOLLEY, N.Y. — A Holley teen and her teacher were honored by the Holley School Board for their life-saving actions.

Leigha Walker, an 18-year-old high school senior, and the teacher who taught her CPR both received an award from the school board.

As News10NBC previously reported, Walker performed chest compressions on a man, saving his life after his car crashed into a pole in front of the Subway restaurant where she works in Brockport.

“I just saw him and just immediately started doing chest compressions,” Walker said. “I just knew that I had to do something.”

Jack Brennan, the man Walker saved, is scheduled to have heart surgery on Tuesday. He also happens to be an umpire, while Walker is a catcher in Holley.

“I’m just really glad that he’s okay and that he gets to spend more time with his family,” Walker said.

Walker’s quick thinking and the CPR skills she learned in school made all the difference in a critical moment.

“It’s just amazing that she was able to do that and save someone’s life,” said Walker’s teacher, who was also recognized by the school board.

The Holley School Board commended Walker and her teacher for their heroic actions and the impact of life-saving skills learned in the classroom.

Walker and teacher with Brennan’s wife and sisters Walker catching, Brennan umping Brennan and grandchildren