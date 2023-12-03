‘Holly Days’  in full swing at Hinchey Homestead in Gates

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A historical home filled with the holiday spirit and a place many like to visit during the holiday season, is now open on the weekends through December 23.

Gates Historical Society members have decked the halls at the Hinchey Homestead again this year, the only place in Gate on the list of National Historic Places.

The Hinchey family are recognized as being the founders of Gates, settling in the area in the area in 1810. The house in Gates is estimated to have been constructed between 1873 and 1879.

Garth Brokaw with the Gates Historical Society said that the annual “Holly Days” celebration is the perfect way for families to ring in the holidays and learn more about the history of Gates.

“There are tours of the house and refreshments served and so and so forth, and really just tell the story of the history of the house and how it relates to the history of Gates. The Hincheys were really founders of Gates. They founded, they helped found the Gates Presbyterian Church which still exists. They were big farmers,” Brokaw said.

This year there are eight different Christmas trees in various rooms that were decorated by local organizations and there are plenty of outdoor decorations. Visitors can also vote on their favorite Christmas tree after touring the Hinchey Homestead.

According to Gates Historical Society, donations of $10 are appreciated from anyone who comes by the Hinchey homestead to take in the holiday décor and learn a little history at the same time.

The Hinchey Homestead is located at 634 Hinchey Road, Rochester, New York 14624. It is open weekends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on December 9, 10, 16, 17.