Holocaust Remembrance Day: ‘The only historical event that frightens people’

Saturday was Holocaust Remembrance Day. It marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp and commemorates all the Jewish lives lost in that dark period of history.

News10NBC spoke with author Dan McMillan, founder of the nonpartisan group Save Democracy in America. He also wrote “How Could This Happen: Explaining the Holocaust.”

“The thing i really want people to take away from this is that this is history’s only truly uncompromising assault on the worth and value and meaning of all our lives — yours, mine, those of the people in the audience. It’s why the Holocaust is the only historical event that frightens people, it scares us, it gets under our skin in a way that no other event does.”

McMillan says the best way to honor the memory of those killed in the Holocaust is to fight for the American ideal of equality.

The lift bridge in Fairport was lit in yellow Friday night in remembrance.