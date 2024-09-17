Home care workers march to office of URMC president as negotiations continue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Negotiations are set to continue on Tuesday between the University of Rochester Medical Center and the home care workers union, 1199SEIU. The two sides have been in talks for five months now, trying to reach a new contract agreement.

On Monday, two dozen union members marched on the office of the president and CEO to demand more bargaining sessions. They say they’re only getting about six hours a week with URMC leadership to hash out a contract, which they feel is not enough time. Union workers say similar employers have more capacity for bargaining sessions.

Federal mediators not affiliated with either side have also joined discussions to keep things moving as the two sides come to an agreement. 1199SEIU members say they’re fighting for competitive wages, smaller case loads, and better health and safety protections at work.

They haven’t gotten there. First, both sides have to agree to non-economic things like health and safety parameters before they turn to wages and benefits. That means they’ve spent five months going around about things like safety and caseloads.

The University of Rochester has not immediately responded to a request for comment, but in the past, the university has repeatedly said it always bargains in good faith for a fair and equitable resolution.

The professional homecare workers branch is about 115 workers at URMC, just a small part of the 1199SEIU union overall. 1199SEIU is one of a few unions at the university.

