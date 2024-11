ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), a program to help NYSEG and RG&E customers with their heating bills, starts Tuesday.

Through the program, New York State will help people pay heating bills through the winter. NYSEG and RG&E also have additional monthly credit programs for HEAP customers.

Benefits are available through March 17, 2025, or until the money runs out.

Here is the link to apply.