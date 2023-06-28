Home health aide arrested for stealing over $60K from client, 90

GREECE, N.Y. – On June 26, 2023, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alpha D. Harris, 60, of Greece. She is accused of taking more than $60,000 from the checking account of a senior citizen that she she cared for.

In late December 2022, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home in the Town of Pittsford for the report of a home health aide scamming a 90-year-old victim. A concerned Citizens Bank employee alerted deputies to suspicious activity on the victim’s account.