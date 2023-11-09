Home health aide indicted; Accused of stealing $60K-plus from patient

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A home health aide who allegedly stole more than $60,000 from a woman for whom she cared was indicted Wednesday in Monroe County.

Alpha Harris, 60, was indicted on charges of second-degree grand larceny, second-degree residential mortgage fraud, and first-degree identity theft.

Harris was arrested in June, accused of using her 90-year-old patient’s money, credit rating and signature in part to buy a home in Greece.