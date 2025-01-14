Home on Sawyer Street hit by gunfire while two children were inside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gunfire went through a home on Sawyer Street off Genesee Street on Monday night while two children were inside.

Rochester Police responded after they were on patrol around 7:45 p.m. and heard gunshots, then got a ShotSpotter alert. They determined that a bullet hit the back of the home while a 40-year-old woman and two boys, 5 and 8, were inside. None of them were injured.

RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.