ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Firefighters fought to put out a blaze at a home on Doran Street and South Plymouth Avenue around 2:30 Saturday morning.

A News10NBC photojournalist was on the scene and could see the top of the house completely charred and almost gone.

This is a developing story. We reached out to the Rochester Fire Department to see if anyone was hurt and for more information, and will update the story when we learn more.