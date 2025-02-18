Home state holds vigil for transgender man murdered in Ontario County

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – A vigil in remembrance of Sam Nordquist was held Monday night at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Five people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the torture and killing of Sam in Ontario County. The body of the 24-year-old Black transgender man from Oakdale, Minnesota was found in neighboring Yates County.

The Minnesota House Legislative People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus and Queer Caucus issued the following statement:

“We stand in solidarity with our trans, nonbinary, and Two-Spirit relatives. Sam should still be alive today. We are heartbroken and enraged that Sam’s life was taken far too soon, and we mourn his loss. Hold Sam’s family, friends, and loved ones, and our entire LGBTQIA2S community in our hearts. No words can truly ease the unimaginable pain of losing a loved one, but we stand with them in grief, solidarity, and the fight ahead for justice. May his family find strength and healing in the love and support from our Minnesota community. We remain steadfast in our commitment to keeping Minnesota a refuge state for our beloved trans community and a welcoming home for everyone. Rest in power, Sam.”

