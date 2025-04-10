Homeland Security revokes visas of 11 U of R international students and alumni, records terminated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The University of Rochester confirmed that five of its international students and six recent graduates have had their visas revoked. This situation is affecting college students across the country and has now reached Rochester.

Nine of the eleven affected people have had their records terminated in the Student and Exchange Visitors Information System, which is maintained by Homeland Security.

University officials said these actions were taken without any communication with the institution. The International Services Office is working to help the impacted students and connect them with resources.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.