Homeland Security says men handcuffed in viral traffic stop video illegal aliens
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Homeland Security says the two men who were handcuffed in the video of a controversial traffic stop by Border Patrol that got Rochester Police officers involved are illegal aliens.
Luis Galvan-Garcia and his son, Wistin Galvan-Lopez, are in an ICE Detention Center in New Mexico that is nearly 2,000 miles away, as Homeland Security says they are “illegal aliens from Guatemala who entered the United States without admission.”
The other person handcuffed, Wilson Oswaldo Galvan-Lopez, was charged with illegal re-entry, as he came to the U.S. after previously being deported. Wilson Oswaldo is due in Federal Court in Rochester on May 8 for a plea and sentencing.
On March 24, Border Patrol stopped a van they believed Wilson Oswaldo was in and called Rochester Police for emergency backup. This stop has caused many public debates, as the officers that responded were accused of violating sanctuary city policies.
This video even sparked a visit from Border Czar Tom Homan to Rochester on Tuesday, so he could show his support for the officers involved.
