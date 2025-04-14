Rochester Police: Homeless man arrested after robbing bank on Monday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A homeless man robbed a bank on Monday afternoon, Rochester Police say.

Police say 57-year-old Terry Williams went into the Key Bank inside Bausch & Lomb Plaza on Monday at 3 p.m., demanding cash and threatening he had a gun, although he didn’t show it. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Working off a description, Rochester Police found him in the area of St. Paul and Mortimer streets with the stolen money from the bank.



Williams was charged with robbery and will be arraigned in city court on Tuesday.