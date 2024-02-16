Homeowners pushing back on Rochester reassessments

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Homeowners are pushing back against Rochester’s home reassessments.

People filled the City Council chambers in protest Thursday night.

It all started when letters went out to homeowners with many homes more than doubling in value. Some homeowners have told News10NBC they got the letters explaining their reassessments and said they would pay an extra $500 in city property taxes a year.

“The average tax reassessment went up 68.4 percent! Shame!” one resident said, addressing the council.

Assessors for the city say the letters are estimates and don’t include tax exemptions that many homeowners get.

City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot is calling for a two-year delay on the assessments. But the mayor said he’s opposed to any delay.