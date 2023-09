GREECE, N.Y. — Some RG&E customers are without power in Greece because a storm Thursday night that knocked over power lines.

According to RG&E’s website, 39 customers are in the dark around Greece as of 5:30 a.m. You can see the latest updates on outages here.

Large tree limbs came down on power lines on Ellington Road off Dewey Avenue. RG&E officials say teams are working to get power restored to all customers.