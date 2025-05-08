Homeschool to Higher Ed: 18-year-old set to graduate from RIT

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Eian-Gabriel Sinclair, an 18-year-old, is set to graduate from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) with a bachelor’s degree in illustration on Friday. Sinclair also studied filmmaking and history.

RIT was Sinclair’s dream school, and he was accepted at just 14 years old.

“One of the things that was so striking to me was the amount of opportunities here at RIT,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair’s inspiration for illustration began at home.

“I’ve always been an illustrator at heart. My father is an artist and taught me how to draw the letter A when I was about two years old. So since then, I’ve been hooked,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair attended an Imagine RIT event at 8 years old.

“I was able to interact with some of the faculty, some of the professors here, and they were extremely encouraging to such a young, budding artist like I was,” Sinclair said.

Before attending RIT, Sinclair’s parents were his teachers. His father, Joshua-Ryan Sinclair, shared his pride.

“And we’ve actually been blessed with a son that makes parenting very, very easy. It seems even unfair, that he’s been so easy to raise and to educate. He has a voracious appetite for learning. He loves to read and again, he’s just made parenting very easily, very easy. And such a delight that you can’t be more, more proud,” Sinclair’s father said.

His mother echoed those sentiments, saying she could not be more proud of her son.

When asked about his time at RIT, Sinclair highlighted the personal connections he made.

“If I had to choose just one thing that I’ve taken away from my experience here at it, it would be the personal connections. Because there’s been so many wonderfully encouraging people here at city faculty, fellow students, especially the professors, that I’ve had the privilege of studying under. Those connections to me have been invaluable, and I shall carry them in my heart everywhere I go,” Sinclair said.

Not only is Sinclair graduating at 18, but his GPA is among the best in his class. He’s graduating Summa Cum Laude. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career in filmmaking.

Sinclair will walk across the stage Friday morning, joining 4,000 others graduating with bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. degrees.

