Hometown heroes: Rochester regiment leaders remembered for their sacrifice in the Civil War

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the New York Living History Organization gathered at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester to honor the sacrifice of two local Civil War leaders.

Colonel George Ryan, a first-generation American, and Colonel Patrick O’Rourke, an Irish immigrant, both led the Monroe County Regiment in the Civil War.

The group planted flags, played period music, and shared stories from the men who saw these two hometown heroes give their lives for our country.

“And these two men leading the regiment from Rochester New York, they have quite a story to tell and it’s worth telling,” said David George.

“It doesn’t matter if you were born here. If you are an American you’re every bit as American as people who had family to come over on the Mayflower,” said Chris Lucas.

Lucas says it’s important to remember the reason why we celebrate Memorial Day — to remember those who gave their lives to protect our freedom.

