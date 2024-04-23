Homicide on the job: Cab driver killings highlight need for safety

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police released the name of the cab driver who was shot and killed overnight on Bay Street. He was 45-year-old David Treese III.

The violence cab drivers face is starkly highlighted by Treese’s death, shedding light on the risks these workers endure daily.

Kiramat Syed, a former cab driver, spoke out about the perils he faced while on the job, which ultimately led him to quit. Despite enjoying the work and its financial benefits for his family, the escalating danger, particularly during night shifts, made the job untenable for him.

“Why should I put my life at risk? That’s why I just stopped,” Syed lamented. His concerns are rooted in the unpredictability of passengers and the lack of a union for cab drivers in Rochester, which leaves them especially vulnerable.

On Monday at about 1:45 a.m. police were called to Bay Street for the report of an unresponsive man found in the street. When officers arrived, they found Treese shot and savagely killed.

The fear among drivers is not unfounded. Bhairavi Desai, the Executive Director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, points out the high risks involved in being a cab driver. The alliance represents over 28,000 yellow cab and Uber drivers, advocating for their safety and rights.

According to a study by the U.S. Department of Labor in May 2000, it found taxi drivers are 60 times more likely to be murdered on the job compared to other workers.

“They are 80 times more likely to be robbed on the job compared to other workers and you know we hear about carjackings and then there are the harassment and assault cases honestly that just become routine because on the job homicide is so high,” Desai said.

Syed’s own experiences as a driver include unsettling incidents that highlight the potential dangers of the job, from unpredictable passenger behavior to outright verbal assaults. These red flags contributed to his decision to leave the cab driving profession.

In response to the rising violence and the tragic death of drivers like Treese, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance is pushing for new legislation aimed at enhancing the safety and security of cab drivers. This effort seeks to address the alarming rates of on-the-job homicides and provide cab drivers with the protections they desperately need.

