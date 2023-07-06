Honda is recalling more than 124,000 cars due to possible brake issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honda is recalling more than 124,000 cars because of possible brake issues. A loose fastener could cause the brakes to stop working.

Affected owners will get a letter about the recall and can get their cars inspected and repaired for free at a Honda dealership. Affected models include the 2020-2021 Civic, 2020-2023 Ridgeline, 2021-2023 Passport, 2021-2022 Pilots, and 2020 Acura MDX.

You can see if your car is impacted by the recall here.