Honeoye Falls woman to be arraigned Friday in death of sister

Woman to be arraigned Friday in sister's death

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Jamie Busch is set to be arraigned Friday in Monroe County Court. Sheriff’s investigators say she strangled her sister, Penny Busch, last month inside the home they shared in Honeoye Falls, then dumped her body in the Genesee River in Rush.

The former Honeoye Falls Middle School employee is facing murder and tampering with evidence charges.

Busch will appear before Judge Julie Hahn.