ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sixty local veterans will return to Rochester with an interesting story to tell.

Honor flight mission 77 will return to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester Airport from its trip to Washington, D.C.

Honor flight gives local veterans the opportunity to go on “trip of a lifetime”. Their welcome home ceremony is Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

Their expected arrival time is around 11:55 in the morning.