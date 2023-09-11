Honor Flight Rochester celebrates 79th mission

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Honor Flight Rochester flew its 79th mission this weekend, taking veterans on the trip of a lifetime to see the war memorials in Washington, D.C. built in their honor.

They came back home Sunday to a big celebration at the Greater Rochester – Frederick Douglass International Airport.

A crowd was there to greet them, including Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. He noted how much more meaningful this weekend’s Honor Flight felt given that Monday marks 22 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Crowd welcomes Honor Flight Rochester’s 79th mission on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo: Caleb Swanson/WHEC)

“Twenty-two years ago today the world witnessed the horror that unfolded in New York, the Pentagon, and Pennsylvania. Hundreds of thousands of Americans made the same decision that day each of you made: to ready themselves for battle against foreign enemies threatening the very freedom that you dedicated yourself to securing during your service.”

The veterans served during Korean, Cold, and Vietnam wars in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force. (Photo: Caleb Swanson/WHEC)

Veterans on this 79th mission served during Korean, Cold, and Vietnam wars in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force.

