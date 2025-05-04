Honor Flight Rochester kicks off year with Mission 88, honoring 59 veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Honor Flight Rochester welcomed home its first mission of the year on Sunday. Mission 88 landed in the afternoon at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

HFR Missions provides local veterans with what has been described as the “Trip of a lifetime.”

The nonprofit flew 59 veterans to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to visit memorials dedicated to their service and enjoy a small banquet. This mission marked the first of six planned for 2025.

The mission included two Korean War veterans, seven Cold War veterans, and six Cold War

War/Vietnam War veterans and 44 Vietnam War veterans. Their branches of service are: Army (21),

Navy (17), Air Force (16), and Marines (5).

Since 2008, including Mission 88, HFR will have flown 4,474 veterans funded entirely through the

generosity of our community, including individuals, organizations, corporations, hundreds of volunteers,

and testamentary bequests.

